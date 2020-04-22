Patent number 10,630,639 is now granted to GoDaddy‘s “Suggesting a domain name from digital image metadata.” by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. GoDaddy’s principal designer, Jesse Bilsten is listed as the inventor of the patent. The patent is described as a method to determine appropriate domain names for a website using an image and build a website based on the related data.

Suggesting a domain name from digital image metadata

The system extracts metadata from the image, such as filename, the source of the image, the date, and the geolocation. It can also make a reverse image search. After the user chooses the domain name, GoDaddy can build a website related to the domain name and the collected data.