GoDaddy announced that the company is joining the GoFundMe Small Business Relief Initiative. The company will help small businesses share GoFundMe fundraisers related to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the new Fundraising widget, all GoDaddy Websites + Marketing customers will be able to share GoFundMe on their websites. GoDaddy will also donate up to $500,000 to the GoFundMe. GoFundMe will also provide $500 to qualifying small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis that raise at least $500 on their GoFundMe.

Everyday entrepreneurs

GoDaddy CMO Fara Howard said,

“GoDaddy customers are everyday entrepreneurs who serve as the backbone for our national economy and their businesses are facing unprecedented hardship. At the most fundamental level, our goal is to help make small businesses successful. By joining forces with GoFundMe and the Small Business Relief Initiative, we have an opportunity to bring some financial relief their way.”

Tim Cadogan, GoFundMe CEO said,