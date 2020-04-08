GoDaddy has acquired Neustar Inc’s Registry business. The company renamed it as GoDaddy Registry that will be led by Nicolai Bezsonoff, currently Senior Vice President and General Manager of Neustar’s Registry business. With this investment in the infrastructure of the Internet, GoDaddy aims to provide its customers more fast, secure and reliable experience. The deal is expected to close in Q2, 2020.
To provide enhanced scalability for future growth
The Neustar Registry business supports a large portfolio of top-level domains including .biz, .co, .in, .nyc, .us, and supports with nearly 12 million domains relying on our technology and expertise to keep them thriving.
GoDaddy Chief Operating Officer Andrew Low Ah Kee talked about the acquisition, saying,
“GoDaddy is committed to helping everyday entrepreneurs bring their ideas online with the best possible domain name choices. Neustar’s registry platform enables us to accelerate that commitment and provides enhanced scalability for future growth.
For more than two decades, GoDaddy has used its consumer insight to drive innovation in the domain industry and we’ll continue to do so by creating more choice and value for consumers.”
