GoDaddy has acquired Neustar Inc’s Registry business. The company renamed it as GoDaddy Registry that will be led by Nicolai Bezsonoff, currently Senior Vice President and General Manager of Neustar’s Registry business. With this investment in the infrastructure of the Internet, GoDaddy aims to provide its customers more fast, secure and reliable experience. The deal is expected to close in Q2, 2020.

To provide enhanced scalability for future growth

The Neustar Registry business supports a large portfolio of top-level domains including .biz, .co, .in, .nyc, .us, and supports with nearly 12 million domains relying on our technology and expertise to keep them thriving.

GoDaddy Chief Operating Officer Andrew Low Ah Kee talked about the acquisition, saying,