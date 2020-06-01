Google Search has changed factors for ranking results such as how quickly pages load and mobile-friendliness in recent years. Earlier of May, the Chrome team announced Core Web Vitals, a set of metrics related to speed, responsiveness and visual stability, to help site owners measure user experience on the web. Now, in addition to these user experience criterias, Google announced an upcoming search ranking change ‘Core Web Vitals’ that incorporates these page experience metrics to provide a holistic picture of the quality of a user’s experience on a web page.

Page experience

With this update, Google Search incorporates the page experience metrics into our ranking criteria for the Top Stories feature in Search on mobile and remove the AMP requirement from Top Stories eligibility. It is needed to note that Google continues to support AMP and will continue to link to AMP pages when available. Moreover, updated developer tools launched to help site owners optimize their page experience.

Google defines Core Web Vitals as a set of real-world, user-centered metrics that quantify key aspects of the user experience. They measure dimensions of web usability such as load time, interactivity, and the stability of content as it loads. The company says that they are providing the tools now to get you started but there is no immediate need to take action.