Google decided to roll back the enforcement of SameSite cookie labeling due to extraordinary global circumstances. Google stated that most of the web ecosystem was prepared for this change. According to Google’s announcement, the company is aiming to ensure stability for websites providing essential services including banking, online groceries, government services, and healthcare that facilitate our daily life during this time.

Effective immediately

Google started enforcing secure-by-default handling of third-party cookies since February. Google also announced that the company recognizes the efforts of sites and individual developers who prepared for this change and appreciate the feedback from the web ecosystem, which has helped inform this decision. Google is aiming to resume enforcement over the summer.