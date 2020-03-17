Google announced that a website about coronavirus will be released on 16th March to help inform people against the outbreak. The company announced that it is partnering with the U.S. government in developing a website dedicated to COVID-19 education, prevention, and local resources nationwide. This includes best practices on prevention, links to authoritative information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Do the Five

The website includes helpful tips and Google tools for individuals, teachers, and businesses. But the website is still not online. It is expected to be launched during the week. Google is also promoting the Do the Five campaign to raise awareness against the disease. Do the Five simply reminds five simple measures that can be taken to slow the spread of the COVID-19. Google is also directing users to videos from CDC other locally relevant public health agencies on YouTube.

Google stated in the blog post,