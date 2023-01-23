In recent years, big companies have been forced to make difficult decisions due to economic downturns and changing market conditions.

Google now joins Amazon, HP, Twitter, and many more large companies by laying off more than 6% of its global workforce.

Google and Alphabet’s CEO sent an e-mail to Google employees in which he explained why the layoffs had to happen and how the help process will work for those affected by them.

Many big companies have been announcing huge layoffs in a short time, such as Amazon which was seen laying off a massive chunk of people totaling 18,000 jobs, Twitter with thousands after Elon Musk acquired the company, and 6,000 no longer working at HP. The reasons for these layoffs vary but often include growing economic uncertainty. Now Google has announced that it will be cutting around 12,000 jobs, more than 6% of its global workforce.

A message from the CEO

The e-mail Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, sent to Google employees includes:

« We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. Over the past two years, we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today. »

Pichai clarified that Google will pay employees during the full notification period of 60 days, offer a severance package, pay 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time as well as offer 6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support. Pichai continues, clarifying that the roles Google is eliminating are low priority to the company as of now:

« I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI. We’ve undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company. The roles we’re eliminating reflect the outcome of that review. »