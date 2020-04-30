According to Google’s announcement, sharing dialog for Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms is now changed. Google also stated that these changes will make it easier to share files only with specific people without expanding access beyond what’s needed. By making it easier to share files with specific people, Google hopes to improve collaboration while reducing the risk of access by unwanted users.

Details

Separated, task-focused interface: The new sharing dialog highlights essential user tasks like sharing a file, changing permissions, and viewing file access. The redesign also visually separates sharing with people and groups from link-sharing.

Quick “copy link” button: Google has added a “copy link” button to make it easier to get the link without changing link permissions.

Easily see current access: The new interface more clearly shows who currently has access to the item, making it easier to quickly audit and change permissions.

Google also stated that changes will take place by default and there is no admin control for these changes. Gradual rollouts will start on April 28 and May 26.