Google Workspace is now allowing its users to set their pronouns in their profiles. It helps create an inclusive environment where everyone can feel comfortable. It also helps create an environment of understanding and acceptance, which can help reduce discrimination against people with different gender identities and eliminates confusion when addressing people.

Only usable when admins activate it

Users might see “send them a message” if it is how the employee prefers to be addressed or if they choose not to specify for instance. The feature is only available if an admin has enabled the function for their company, meaning it might be unavailable for some. It seems to be unavailable for personal Google accounts as of now.

Google Workspace admins can enable the pronouns settings by diving into Directory > Directory settings > Profile editing and enabling the Pronouns option, then saving the settings.