GTT Communications and Ziply Fiber have announced that they are establishing a new network Point of Presence.

The duo will provide an initial 400 Gbps of capacity in the fast-growing data center market in Portland, Oregon.

The new Point of Presence will expand TT’s global Tier 1 IP network by offering an additional option for customers to connect.

Managed network and security services provider, GTT Communications announced that the company has expanded its partnership with a provider of fiber networks purpose-built for the internet, Ziply Fiber to establish a new network Point of Presence to serve the data center market in Portland, Oregon.

400 Gbps of capacity

The new PoP will provide an initial 400 Gbps of capacity to users in the region. It will also expand GTT’s global Tier 1 IP network with an additional option for customers to connect to 11 major data centers and the Hillsboro subsea cable landing station. It will also expand the reach of GTT with Ziply Fiber’s high-count Silicon Forest fiber cross-connection service.

GTT’s global Tier 1 IP backbone connects over 260 cities on 6 continents. With the latest addition, customers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest region will be able to benefit from the improved connectivity, security, and scalability available through GTT’s suite of managed connectivity services.

Ziply Fiber’s network is designed to meet today’s digital demands and engineered to be fully redundant, with a dual infrastructure that maintains customer connections even when problems occur. Ziply Fiber maintains a four-state footprint in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Mike Daniel, vice president of Enterprise Sales at Ziply Fiber said,

« We are pleased to expand our partnership with GTT to establish a new network PoP in Portland to help customers in the region and beyond to connect to area data centers as well as other geographies. Our regional fiber network, combined with GTT’s global Tier 1 network and suite of leading managed networking and security services, will give enterprises new options to improve connectivity securely and reliably. »