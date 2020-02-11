Each year Safer Internet Day aims to raise awareness of emerging online issues and chooses a topic reflecting current concerns.

Safer Internet Day (SID) has become a landmark event in the online safety calendar. It started as an initiative of the EU SafeBorders project in 2004. Safer Internet Day has grown beyond its traditional geographic zone and is now celebrated in approximately 160 countries worldwide. Every national Center implements awareness and educational campaigns. In 2009, the concept of Safer Internet Day Committees was introduced, to strengthen the bonds with countries. More than 100 global SID Committees (and those working towards SID Committee status) now work closely with the Safer Internet Day Coordination Team, which is based at the heart of the European Union in Brussels.



Big Data

Big Data is improving the daily lives of all of us and that it will continue to do so in the near future. The accumulation of gigantic amounts of personal information about each and every one of us. It also raises serious safety concerns, such as damaged online reputation, identity theft, blackmail and extortion, aggressive online advertising, stalking, spear phishing, etc. It is therefore crucial that all stakeholders play their part to ensure we make the best of the era of big data. This can only be achieved through a multi-stakeholder effort, aiming to increase awareness of the topic of digital identity and to put in place an adequate framework to protect children and young people’s identity on the internet.