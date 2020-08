Network infrastructure solutions provider, Heficed introduced the IP Health feature to the IP Address Market which will enable IP holders to cross-check owned addresses with multiple databases and determine if any of them have been blacklisted as malicious. It will act as an additional safeguard to ensure the quality of to-be-leased subnets, as well as aid in strengthening the overall transparency of the IP leasing market. Each IP owner will have a dedicated dashboard, showing the results from the previous scans, as well as when the next run is scheduled.

IP Health

The rollout will start as part of the IP Address Market and will progress onwards to IPXO. The company also stated that over time, it will gain more customizable functionalities. Vincentas Grinius, CEO at Heficed said,

“IP leasing may still be skeptically viewed by some, fixed on the earlier days’ mindset, where the concept itself was thought to be more of a grey area. Now, IPs have migrated from being considered a premium to a tradable commodity. Showcasing inner workings related to IP screening and leasing could be the tipping point for the ones still on the edge of the idea in terms of security and transparency.”

