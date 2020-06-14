IP Address Market helps to level out the playing field for companies with limited capacity to build their IP infrastructure and contributing to the growth of the world’s largest ecosystems of interconnected partners. It also provides continuous quality service, businesses need sufficient IP resources to sustain the growth of their operations. IP Address Market will enable Equinix clients to access a vast amount of IPv4 addresses, paving the way for streamlined and accelerated scalability.

IP Address Market is a need for the exhaustion of IPv4 addresses problem

According to the announcement, IP Address Market helps Equinix clients break through these obstacles with the resources needed to grow and sustain their operations much faster and without aggravating the IP shortage issue. IP exhaustion was a predetermined problem, as no one had anticipated the scale at which the internet would evolve. There were 4.3 billion IPv4 addresses, which meant to sustain the rapidly growing IoT market and the vast amount of always-on connections. In 2019, the last regional internet registry ran out of available IPv4 addresses, escalating the issue even further.

The IP Address Market mitigates the problem as it enables unused IP addresses to reenter the market. Consequently, it provides access to extensive IPv4 resources, allowing the businesses to lease fixed IPs and continue scaling their operations without contributing to the current strain placed on the market. Vincentas Grinius, CEO of Heficed said,

“IPv4 shortage has had its effect on hindering technology development and limiting operational expansion. We developed the IP Address Market to support businesses in overcoming the challenge and provide them with the much needed IPs. That’s why we are excited about presenting Equinix customers with more opportunities to scale their ventures.”

Heficed will further accelerate the development of the IP Address Market and bring the concept of IP leasing one step closer to being recognized as the new industry standard, enabling more efficient resource allocation and helping to build sustainable IP infrastructures. Recently Heficed enhanced their Geolocation search feature, enabling IP address selection by the desired location. Shortly, the company plans to roll out additional features, such as Take Away IPs (TAIP), Bring Your Own IPs (BYOIP), and automated IP health checks. The end goal is to have full operational sustainability with zero need for provision.