Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are moving their work and leisure to the digital space. This pressure on the internet affects negatively the companies who contribute to the research and development of solutions to stop the pandemic. Heficed, full-suite internet infrastructure provider, announced that they will offer their services to companies that are fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic free of charge.

To race against time to stop COVID-19 virus

The company published a post on Twitter stating that “all organizations that are racing against time to stop COVID-19 virus” are welcome to use the company’s network resources.

The company aims to help businesses which are lacking network infrastructure resources. Therefore, Heficed supports organizations for a reliable internet connection that would help maintain operational stability by providing servers for data storage and processing, secure cloud hosting. Organizations can contact Heficed via [email protected] They need to write a short introduction about the project they are currently working on and details on the required resources.

Heficed, headquartered in London, offers services for IP lease, monetization, and management services. The company has customers around 60 multi-billion industries starting from hosting to automotive or healthcare.