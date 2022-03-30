German web hosting and data center operator, Hetzner Online announced the deployment of Infinera’s ICE6 solution. Infinera’s solution is capable of providing transmission speeds of up to 800 Gb/s on the company’s nationwide network. With the deployment, Hetzner Online’s existing network will be modernized, allowing the company to offer new 400 GbE services across its network.

Transmission speeds of up to 800 Gb/s

With the deployment, Hetzner Online will become the first company in the country to operate optical transmissions at 600 Gb/s with Infinera’s fifth-generation ICE6 technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform. It will also double network capacity, allowing the company to provide 3 x 400 GbE services between any two points in its network using a single ICE6 optical engine running 2 x 600 Gb/s wavelengths.

ICE6 not only offers network upgrade but also ensures Hetzner Online to deliver reliable, ultra-high-speed capacity to meet the customers’ increasing data traffic and bandwidth demands. Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Infinera said,

« Infinera’s high-performance ICE6 solution continues to meet the demands of rapid bandwidth growth driven by cloud services, providing operators like Hetzner Online the ability to maximize their network infrastructure by utilizing the greatest capacity at the greatest reach, resulting in a cost-effective and spectrally efficient solution. We are pleased to continue to support Hetzner Online in providing its customers with industry-leading services. »