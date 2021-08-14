Infrastructure protection solutions provider, Hillstone Networks introduces a dedicated version of its software-defined wide-area network solution as part of its Hillstone Security Management Platform 5.0 release. The new solution aims to meet the need for more bandwidth, as well as improved network availability and quality requirements to better serve latency-sensitive apps, and to ensure a secure networking infrastructure.

Stand-alone SD-WAN solution

Hillstone delivers with advanced SD-WAN capabilities that include:

Simplified orchestration with advanced overlay automation and zero-touch provisioning, enables provisioning of devices in field deployment with preconfigured settings to significantly reduce configuration overhead, speed up delivery of services and increase reliability, especially in large-scale deployments.

Global unified network visibility with dynamic health monitoring, provides not only real-time alarms through webUI, email or social apps, but also brings enhanced data and statistics for further troubleshooting and optimization.

Optimized application performance with intelligent routing and content awareness, boosts and optimizes app performance, ensuring an optimum user experience by intelligently steering traffic based on the app(s) or service(s), and the policy(s) enforced.

Tim Liu, Co-founder and CTO of Hillstone Networks said,

“Organizations today still struggle with how to balance supporting and securing a hybrid workforce against the backdrop of an increasing potential of cyberattacks. We designed the Hillstone SD-WAN solution with fully integrated security to address the critical pain points triggered by today’s business needs and market trends, and to ensure that IT teams can reliably and efficiently secure their networks and apps, while delivering a great experience for their end-users.”

