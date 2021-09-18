Huawei became a founding member of the Equipment Vendor Program of the Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security to improve global Internet security. MANRS, a global initiative fostered by the Internet Society, aims to provide crucial fixes to reduce routing threats, such as Internet route hijacking, route leakage, and address spoofing through cooperation among carriers, IXPs, CDN & cloud providers, equipment vendors, and policy decision-makers.

Improving internet security

The MANRS EVP is a new program for equipment vendors, following the Network Operator Program, IXP Program, and CDN and Cloud Program. Huawei also stated that in the future, the company will continue to make efforts to ensure the openness, security, and stability of the Internet, and work with industry partners to promote the prosperity of the global Internet in the future. Hank Chen, President of Router Domain, Data Communication Product Line at Huawei said,

“Routing security is crucial to Internet security, and that includes network devices, the foundation of the Internet. Over the years, Huawei has dedicated itself to building secure and reliable network devices and has extensive capabilities and experience in the field”

