The world’s largest IPv6 internet backbone, Hurricane Electric introduced its new Point of Presence located in Internet Port Hamburg (IPHH) which is a full-service provider that offers server hosting and housing, domain management, and solutions and consulting, as well as Linux support. The facility is located to be able to provide reliable service to customers in and around this German economic center.

Additional high-speed IP transit options

Hurricane Electric’s new PoP is the company’s second location in Hamburg. The facility will provide enterprises in Greater Hamburg with improved fault tolerance, load balancing, and congestion management. With the new PoP, IPHH customers now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE, 10GE, and GigE ports.

The facility will also allow customers to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network. Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric said,

“Hurricane Electric is thrilled to open a second location in Hamburg. This PoP will help satisfy the growing bandwidth needs of customers of IPHH and throughout this region.”

