ICANN (The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) and Verisign have an agreement to amend the .COM registry Agreement (RA).

ICANN and Verisign announced the new proposed framework, which they will work together on initiatives related to the security, stability, and resiliency of the DNS (Domain Name System) that will be in the form of binding LOI (Letter of Intent) between the two organizations.

What is Verisign? What does ICANN do?

ICANN is a nonprofit organization responsible for the coordination of 12 operators of the 13 authoritative root servers that are the foundation of the DNS (Domain Name Server). ICANN works for maintaining the databased related to the namespaces and numerical spaces of the Internet. Its aim is to ensure network stability and secure operation.

Verisign is an American company based in Reston, Virginia, the United States that enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services including the .COM, .NET and .NAME as well as the CC and .TV country-code top-level domains, and the back-end systems for the .JOBS, .GOV and .EDU top-level domains.

The agreement may reflect price changes

Verisign has also a large scale of security services, including managed DNS, disturbed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack mitigation andcyber-thread reporting, which is essential for cyber-security countermeasures. Verisign informed that its operation of the .COM TLD is governed by .COM RA and the Cooperative Agreement between the company and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The Department of Commerce on the other side noted that the domain name marketplace had grown dynamic under the amended Cooperative Agreement. The Department of Commerce also informed that .COM Registry Agreement may reflect price changes, which cannot exceed $10.26 until October 2026.