ICANN announced the top 10 domain name registrars. The report covers May of 2020 and .com namespace. According to the report, GoDaddy is still the top domain name registrar, followed by Tucows and Namecheap. Tech giants such as Google and Alibaba also made it to the list.

New .com registrations in May:

1. GoDaddy.com 893,819

2. Tucows 241,523

3. Namecheap Inc. 221,681

4. Endurance 185,996

5. Google Inc. 146,768

6. Alibaba 129,520

7. Wix 104,064

8. United Internet 74,587

9. NameSilo 53,893

10. GMO 44,110

Total .com registrations as of the end of May:

1. GoDaddy 53,787,318

2. Tucows 12,858,166

3. Web.com 7,054,625

4. Endurance 7,011,577

5. Alibaba 5,876,504

6. Namecheap 5,843,286

7. United Internet 5,543,211

8. Google 3,566,580

9. Xin Net Technology Corporation 3,391,386

10. GMO 2,305,575

Stay tuned for up-to-date Network/Internet News