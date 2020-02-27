ICANN announced that it has canceled two events in the March of 2020, due to the latest coronavirus threat.

Coronavirus outbreak keeps affecting international events. Recently ICANN made 2 announcements about the issue. First, ICANN announced that Spring Break 2020 event will be online, originally it was planned to took place in Cancun, Mexico. ICANN announced that it has been turned into an online event, thus all the sessions will be held online with remote participation.

Middle East DNS Forum

ICANN also announced that the Middle East DNS Forum event is now postponed. The event was scheduled for March 24-25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. ICANN also announced that a new date will be determined in coordination with the event host, the Communications and Information Technology Commission. The decision was made in partnership with hosts, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.