ICANN67 Community Forum has been planned to take place in Cancún, Mexico between 7-12 March, changed into an online event due to coronavirus.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) announced that its ICANN67 Public Meeting, which was to be held in Cancún, Mexico between 7-12 March, will be virtual due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). According to the announcement of ICANN, people who want to participate in the public meeting must register online to receive schedule updates and the daily newsletter.

To protect the safety of the ICANN community

If you are already registered for ICANN67, no further action is needed. All public sessions during the ICANN Meeting will be via Zoom. Zoom Meeting ‘virtual room’ link will be posted in the schedule. Maarten Botterman, ICANN Board Chair said their aim is to protect the health and safety of the ICANN community:

“This is a decision that the ICANN Board has been considering since the outbreak was first announced and it is one that we haven’t taken lightly. We know that changing this meeting to remote participation-only will have an impact on and cause disruption to our community; however, this decision is about people. Protecting the health and safety of the ICANN community is our top priority.”

Global technology events like MWC 2020 and WorldCamp Asia 2020 had been canceled because of Coronavirus. ICANN is also reviewing its upcoming meetings, such as the GDD Summit in Paris and the ICANN68 Meeting in Malaysia, but ICANN hasn’t announced any cancellation or change yet.