The Board of Directors for the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers announced that the ICANN71 Policy Forum, which was scheduled to be held in The Hague, Netherlands, from 14-17 June 2021, will be held online on the same dates. You can read the Board resolution and supporting rationale here. ICANN also stated that registrations will be open in late March and you can find more information about virtual participation tools on the ICANN Public Meetings page.

ICANN71 Policy Forum

According to the announcement, the action was taken with the consultation with the community and ICANN organization to refine support for the key policy development efforts the community undertakes at ICANN Public Meetings. The board also directed the organization to work with the community leaders to determine how to ensure that org support for ICANN Public Meetings to meet the community’s priorities and needs. Maarten Botterman, Board Chair, ICANN, said,

“Above all, the health and safety of the ICANN community, Board, and staff are the most important considerations for our Public Meetings. As of now, there are still too many uncertainties involved with hosting a face-to-face meeting, even in The Hague, the city where I was born and would have loved to see you all. The Board believes that this is the right decision, and it gives us ample time to plan a successful Virtual Public Meeting.”

See more Network/Internet News