According to Russian news sources, Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs’ attempts to find a colocation provider failed. The department posted an auction for at least 100 rack spaces in the Central Federal District or the Northwestern Federal District for around 24 months for approximately $11 million. The contract is a temporary solution while the Russian government constructs a new facility.

The Russian government started working on the construction of a data center in 2021, which is located in Moscow on Pomorskaya street. The facility is expected to be operational in 2024.

The capacity issues Russia is facing are a part of sanctions, which caused several projects to delay or to be canceled. Sanctions are also limiting the IT hardware available in the country, making it harder to use the available space.

According to Russian sources, the Russian Ministry further stated that renting equipment to ensure the conditions of operation is also an option. The auction was published on September 3, 2022, and no companies didn’t submit a bid.