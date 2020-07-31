Secure, AI-driven networks provider Juniper Networks expanding its AI-driven enterprise to bring artificial intelligence to the LAN, WLAN, and now WAN for end-to-end optimization of user experiences and proactive troubleshooting driven by Mist AI. The new Juniper Mist WAN Assurance service allows customers to receive even better automation and insight in branch locations with AI-driven service level expectations, client-to-cloud event correlation for rapid fault resolution, anomaly detection, and proactive support. The company also augments the Juniper Virtual Network Assistant driven by Mist AI with a new AIOps conversational interface.

New interface

The new interface transforms the IT experience from dashboards and reports real-time interactions with progressive drill downs and proactive recommendations. Juniper Mist WAN Assurance brings AI-driven insights for the WAN and branch. It also:

Streams key telemetry data from Juniper SRX devices to the Mist AI engine in the cloud to enable customizable WAN service levels that are used to optimize user experiences

Works in conjunction with Marvis to correlate events across the LAN, WLAN and WAN for rapid fault isolation and resolution across all domains

Enables proactive actions as a result of anomaly detection with automated workflows, with an eye toward completely self-driving networks from client to cloud

Marvis conversational interface is an enhancement to the Juniper Mist Virtual Network Assistant which can also: