Synopsys announced that secure, AI-driven networks company, Juniper Networks has adopted the Synopsys OptoCompiler platform, including the OptSim and PrimeSim HSPICE simulation solutions. Juniper aims to accelerate the development of photonic-enabled chips for the next generation of optical communications. Synopsys’ solutions will be used to design and optimize Juniper’s hybrid silicon and InP optical platform.

Next-gen data centers

With the new hybrid silicon and InP optical platform, the company will allow users to address optical connectivity in data centers and telecom networks, and also new applications in artificial intelligence, LiDAR, and other sensors.

OptoCompiler is the first unified electronic and photonic design platform. It combines mature and dedicated photonic technology with Synopsys’ tools to allow engineers to produce and verify complex photonic IC designs quickly and accurately. This interactive design cockpit will shorten turnaround times and reduce the risk of human error. It also offers schematic-driven layout flow with photonic-aware layout synthesis and automated features. Tom Mader, head of Silicon Photonics at Juniper Networks said,

« Synopsys offers a unique, unified photonic and electronic design suite, which accelerates customer design cycles and time-to-market. This will enable Juniper silicon photonics to bring our revolutionary hybrid integrated laser platform to a broad array of customers in several photonic market segments, with the potential to lower cost and eliminate product barriers to entry. »

