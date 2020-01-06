Juniper Networks is a high-performance networking and cybersecurity solutions vendor. The company has appointed Gordon Mackintosh as the new Vice President of Worldwide Channel and Virtual Sales.

Juniper Networks is working on AI-driven, cloud-based enterprise solutions, and managed services. They’ve recently announced the new Juniper Partner Advantage program for 2020, which features new specializations, incentives, and marketing and sales designed to help Juniper partners expand their business. With the new strategy, the partners can focus on the major growth areas in enterprise IT.

AI-driven wired and wireless solutions

Juniper Networks has recently acquired Mist-technology. With this enhancement, Gordon Mackintosh’s team aims to drive its sales strategy designed for AI-driven wired and wireless solutions. Marcus Jewell, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Juniper Networks, talked about Mr. Mackintosh’s appointment:

“We’re thrilled to have Gordon lead Juniper’s Global Partner Sales, Gordon has had proven success in leading innovative and high-performing teams, establishing a culture of collaboration, developing people and, most importantly, prioritizing and strengthening the incredible relationships with our partners.”

Gordon Mackintosh has a high experience on the market. He has leaded high-performance teams in executive sales and channel management roles at top networking and technology companies. As Global Head of Channels and Distribution at Extreme Networks, he deployed new partner programs and initiatives, driving partner growth and profitability. Mackintosh also managed investments in growing virtual sales teams to partners for developing new enterprise business.

Gordon Mackintosh commented on his new position and Juniper Networks: