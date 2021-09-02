Juniper Networks collaborated with Intel to accelerate advancement in the Open RAN (ORAN) ecosystem. This joint initiative shows Juniper’s continuing efforts to bring openness and innovation to a traditionally closed-off part of the network, providing a faster route-to-market for service providers and enterprises to deliver 5G, edge computing, and AI.

To deliver cloud-native routing, automation

Juniper is an active member of the O-RAN Alliance, contributing to six working groups and serving as chair and co-chair of the slicing and use-case task groups. Its role in ORAN reflects its commitment to bringing an experience-first network to customers through automation, intelligent control, and assurance of experience. Juniper signed the exclusive IP licensing agreement with Netsia to lead this shift in the industry and continued with significant involvement in the O-RAN Alliance.

Constantine Polychronopoulos, VP of 5G and Telco Cloud at Juniper Networks, said,

“Juniper has always been committed to open infrastructures, which is why we are excited to support the work that Intel has undertaken with their FlexRAN ecosystem. By collaborating with Intel, we are able to deliver cloud-native routing, automation, intelligence, and assurance solutions and services that are optimized for our customers’ needs, speeding time-to-market and enabling them to monetize faster.”

Juniper recognizes that the Radio Access Networks (RAN) demands openness and best-of-breed innovation to ensure the best experience for network operators and their customers. Through this collaboration, Juniper RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) and Intel FlexRAN platform are pre-integrated and pre-validated to enhance the usability of a full ORAN-compliant Intelligent RAN system.

See more Network/Internet News