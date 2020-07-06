Juniper Networks, a provider of AI-driven networks, announced the appointment of Sharon Mandell as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. She will be reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Rami Rahim.

Nearly 30 years of experience

Mandell will lead to the ongoing enhancement of Juniper’s IT infrastructure and application architectures of the company. She has more than 26 years of experience with areas of focus that include cyber security and compliance, enterprise architecture and road mapping, data and analytics, digital transformation and customer service.

Sharon Mandell, CIO, Juniper Networks, talked about her new role, saying,

“I’m thrilled to join Juniper during this very interesting moment of time where companies and people around the globe are so dependent on Juniper’s industry-leading portfolio of cloud networking solutions,” explained “My experience throughout my career has prepared me to hit the ground running to drive the company’s strategy forward and fulfill Juniper’s vision to connect everything and empower everyone.”

Prior to this, Mandell served as the CIO for TIBCO Software and previously developed her leadership strategy at Harmonic, Black Arrow (now Cadent), Knight Ridder and the Tribune Company.

Rami Rahim, CEO, Juniper Networks, said,