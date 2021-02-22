Juniper Networks unveiled a set of WAN automation software designed to help telcos, large enterprises, and cloud providers ensure networks and cloud connectivity services in a proper and cost-effective way.

Five integrated software tools

Juniper Paragon Automation is a modular portfolio of cloud-native software applications. It consists of five integrated software tools that the company says eliminates manual tasks and processes. Paragon Automation applications offer elasticity, resiliency, and flexibility to network.

Julius Francis, Juniper’s senior director of product marketing, said,

“With 5G, IoT, and the cloud, you see emerging applications, and the quality of the customer experience matters, be it gaming, video conferencing or augmented reality. The focus is two-fold, to elevate both operational and end-user experience.”

“Juniper Paragon Automation will be available as a cloud-native application. Customers can deploy it on-premises or in the public cloud as a software-as-a-service offering” according to Julius Francis. Paragon Automation collects, aggregates, and analyzes real-time telemetry data to provide a complete view of device, network, and service health. For detecting anomalies and making predictions about future device and network behavior, it uses ML algorithms.

