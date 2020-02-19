Kemp announced it has acquired Lithops Technologies, developer of application networking and network security solutions and services.

Kemp announced it has acquired India-based developer of application networking and network security solutions and services, Lithops Technologies. The acquisition will boost Kemp’s application experience products and load balancer development and also accelerate the company’s business development efforts across India. Lithops president Ritesh Agrawal joins Kemp as director of engineering and the Lithops staff will join Kemp and continue to operate out of Delhi.

Kemp has named Deepak Kumar general manager of the company's India operations. Deepak joins Kemp with 17 years of management and operational leadership experience in the region.