Kemp announced it has acquired Lithops Technologies, developer of application networking and network security solutions and services.
Kemp announced it has acquired India-based developer of application networking and network security solutions and services, Lithops Technologies. The acquisition will boost Kemp’s application experience products and load balancer development and also accelerate the company’s business development efforts across India. Lithops president Ritesh Agrawal joins Kemp as director of engineering and the Lithops staff will join Kemp and continue to operate out of Delhi.
Innovations in load balancing and application delivery
Kemp has named Deepak Kumar general manager of the company’s India operations. Deepak joins Kemp with 17 years of management and operational leadership experience in the region. Ray Downes, CEO of Kemp said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Network/Internet News
“The talented and experienced team at Lithops joins Kemp at an exciting time as we experience global growth and increasing demand for our products. This is the first acquisition since our new ownership under Mill Point Capital was announced last April. I am confident this will help us further accelerate our innovations in load balancing and application delivery, and with Deepak joining the India team, we will rapidly expand the adoption of Kemp with organizations across the Indian subcontinent, empowering them to deliver a better application experience to their customers.”
Get the Cloud7 Newsletter
Get FREE daily newsletters from Cloud7 delivering the latest news and reviews.
Leave a Reply