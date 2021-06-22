KeyCDN launched a new point of presence in Denver to help further supercharge its network’s content delivery speeds. The company has automatically added the new POP in Denver to all existing Zones. The company has plans to expand in both the US as well as other regions around the globe.

Checking status in 3 ways

KeyCDN’s customers can quickly check the response headers using Chrome DevTools, a speed test tool, or a simple command like the one below:

curl -I 'https://www.keycdn.com/img/favicon/favicon.ico' HTTP/2 200 server: keycdn-engine date: Wed, 16 Jun 2021 22:06:30 GMT content-type: image/x-icon last-modified: Thu, 16 Jul 2020 07:06:27 GMT vary: Accept-Encoding etag: W/"5f0ffc73-1536" expires: Wed, 23 Jun 2021 22:06:30 GMT cache-control: max-age=604800 x-frame-options: SAMEORIGIN x-xss-protection: 1; mode=block x-content-type-options: nosniff referrer-policy: no-referrer-when-downgrade x-cache: HIT x-edge-location: usde access-control-allow-origin: *

Using the nearest POP location can maintain a 100% uptime rate. KeyCDN recommends its customers checking the company’s status page to verify if they are performing any scheduled maintenance or open a support request with us directly if they have any trouble connecting the new POP in Denver.

