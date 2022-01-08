Global electronic discovery, information governance, and data recovery technology solutions provider, KLDiscovery announced the launch of its new Nebula Enterprise server-rack appliance product line. KLDiscovery’s new solutions will accommodate the geographic and data control needs of the company’s clients and partners.

Enhanced set of features

With the new product line, the company offers power, flexibility, and an enhanced feature set of Nebula to the company’s customers’ data centers in a plug-and-play expandable appliance designed to address security and compliance considerations. The new solutions are available in a wide range of capacities, designed for different use cases. Christopher Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery said,

« Widespread public cloud adoption among eDiscovery software providers has effectively limited the choices available to customers who have unique geographic, security, or other business constraints. Meanwhile, many eDiscovery software providers have made architectural decisions that effectively lock them and their customers into the public cloud. We believe the market is best served by maximizing flexibility in deployment models for our clients and partners. With Nebula Enterprise, we have chosen to serve those with unique requirements with the same high-performance, cutting-edge, eDiscovery platform available in the cloud, packaged as a high-availability, self-healing appliance. »

