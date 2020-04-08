The Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security (MANRS) initiative, supported by the Internet Society, today announced the Content Delivery Network (CDN) and Cloud Programme to help secure large hubs of the Internet from common routing problems. Internet society also announced that Akamai, Amazon Web Services, Azion, Cloudflare, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Netflix are participants in the new program and a number of other companies will join soon.

Baseline of routing security

Participants agree to keep the Internet safe for businesses and consumers alike. Thus, they commit to the baseline of routing security defined by a set of six security-enhancing actions, of which five are mandatory to implement. The actions are:

Prevent propagation of incorrect routing information Prevent traffic of illegitimate source IP addresses Facilitate global operational communication and coordination Facilitate validation of routing information on a global scale Encourage MANRS adoption Provide monitoring and debugging tools to peering partners (optional)

Andrei Robachevsky, the Internet Society’s Senior Director for Technology Programs said,