l building, and data center infrastructures specialist, Legrand announced the acquisition of optical networking components and solutions providers, Champion ONE family of brands. The acquisition marks the latest move by Legrand to support data center and mission-critical IT’s increasing demand for reliable, highly available, and scalable power and connectivity solutions.

Optical networking components

Champion ONE and its family of brands are providers of optical networking components and solutions for the communications service provider, data center, enterprise, and health care markets.

The company also stated that the acquisition will strengthen and help the C1 family of brands grow its sales and channel relationships as its vendor-agnostic transceivers are introduced to Legrand’s extensive IT industry partners. C1 family of brands guarantees compliance and compatibility in over 100 Network Equipment Manufacturer environments. John Selldorff, President and CEO, Legrand North and Central America, said,

“The C1 family of brands complements Legrand’s previous acquisitions to provide strong world-class engineering talent for unrivaled, customized IT infrastructure solutions. In addition, the acquisition expands our extensive mission-critical customer footprint and our reach in emerging tech, 5G, and the evolving content delivery markets. We look forward to offering customers and partners our new enhanced solutions.”

