Internet’s one of the most popular SSL/TLS service provider Let’s Encrypt announced that they issued one billion certificates. The company also claims that back in 2017, when they have only issued one hundred million certificates, approximately 58% of the global websites used HTTPS, today it is 81%.

Let’s Encrypt also stated that back in 2017 the company was serving approximately 40 million websites with 11 full-time staff and an annual budget of $2.61m. Today the company serves nearly 192 million websites with 13 full-time staff and the annual budget is raised to $3.35 million.

