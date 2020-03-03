SSL/TLS provider Let’s Encrypt announced that they have issued the one billionth certificate on February 27, 2020.
Internet’s one of the most popular SSL/TLS service provider Let’s Encrypt announced that they issued one billion certificates. The company also claims that back in 2017, when they have only issued one hundred million certificates, approximately 58% of the global websites used HTTPS, today it is 81%.
192 million websites
Let’s Encrypt also stated that back in 2017 the company was serving approximately 40 million websites with 11 full-time staff and an annual budget of $2.61m. Today the company serves nearly 192 million websites with 13 full-time staff and the annual budget is raised to $3.35 million.
Let’s Encrypt also stated in the blog post they shared:
Stay tuned for up-to-date Network/Internet News
“Thanks for taking the time to reflect on this milestone with us. As a community, we’ve done incredible things to protect people on the Web. Having issued one billion certificates is the affirmation of all the progress we’ve made as a community, and we’re excited to keep working with you to create an even more secure and privacy-respecting Web for everyone.
We depend on contributions from our community of users and supporters in order to provide our services.”
Leave a Reply