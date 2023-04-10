LightEdge, a provider of colocation, cloud, and managed service solutions, has launched a series of major network upgrades, including a huge capacity expansion to 100 gigabytes, with the goal of enhancing network performance, security, and global reach. LightEdge’s highly redundant, secure network is a major reason why the company maintains a customer churn rate of less than 1 percent.

A massive boost in network capacity

Among the key enhancements is a massive boost in network capacity. LightEdge’s team upgraded the network’s backbone routers from 10 gigabytes to 100 gigabytes. Another key advantage is the 100% SLA-guaranteed uptime capabilities of LightEdge Advanced Network, which ensures clients can seamlessly continue business operations, even in the event of a regional internet outage.

If this occurs, LightEdge’s private network automatically redirects client workloads and the network to operate out of a LightEdge data center in a separate market. This automatic failover and built-in redundancy ensure LightEdge clients’ applications and services are always available. It is a source of particular pride for LightEdge because it offers a level of network resiliency and uninterrupted access that is extremely valuable to clients.

LightEdge CEO Jim Masterson said,

« This upgrade gives us 10 times the network capacity that we previously had. We’re happy to further assure our clients that we have the infrastructure to handle their current and future growth. Even as other data center and cloud providers choose to lessen their infrastructure focus, we are proudly investing in deploying, maintaining, and updating our infrastructure because we know it’s important to our clients. This peering will enable our clients to simply and seamlessly get almost anywhere around the globe within nearly any work environment. This is an excellent extension of our network capabilities. »

LightEdge has also increased bandwidth through dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) platform updates. Boosting bandwidth via DWDM technology enables clients to transmit and receive data faster.

Another significant benefit for clients is the expansion of LightEdge’s global network reach. LightEdge clients can access markets globally via a recent partnership with one of the world’s top digital infrastructure providers.

LightEdge is also rolling out new security capabilities. The company expanded its existing distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation capabilities through a new partnership while extending its data encryption services to encompass the vast majority of backbone links between its 11 data centers. These two additions add more security layers to LightEdge’s already top-notch data protection measures.