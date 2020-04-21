Edge cloud services provider Limelight Networks, announced enhancements to its Live Video Services that enable a range of low-latency streaming options as well as serverless computing capabilities that can deliver personalized and secure online video experiences.

New features and enhancements include:

Limelight Live Push Ingest: Limelight Live Push Ingest is a new service that lets content providers take full control of live encoding workflows and reduce origin egress costs by pushing HLS, MPEG-DASH, and low-latency CMAF streaming media segments and manifests to Limelight for live distribution. Live Push supports ingest of live video from SD to 8K resolutions, offers scrubbing and DVR playback of content, and includes redundant ingest capabilities with automatic failover to support the world’s largest high-profile live events.

Low-Latency Live Video Streaming: Limelight also announced a plan to expand its range of low-latency live video delivery options to include support for chunk transfer encoded (CTE) media from low-latency CMAF derived media workflows. Low-latency CMAF allows broadcasters and content distributors to deliver live content with latencies as low as 2-3 seconds.



Nigel Burmeister, Vice President of Global Marketing at Limelight said,