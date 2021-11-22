Limelight Networks announced the release of the breakthrough Layer0 platform on its global Content Delivery Network, the first new product resulting from Limelight’s acquisition of Layer0. Limelight has helped launch and grow some of the largest video properties in the world and is now on the forefront of enabling a new generation of web and application development.

Empowering the development teams

Layer0 by Limelight is the first edge platform that empowers development teams to ship up to twice as fast and offer sub-second page loads by extending the edge to the browser. Layer0 can augment or replace a site’s existing web CDN and security vendor to deliver faster page loads and lower costs while the development team gains new features that cater to the dramatic shift to zero ops and programming at the edge.

Ajay Kapur, Chief Technology Officer at Limelight said,

« As the hyperscale cloud providers and the existing edge platform vendors keep offering point ‘cloud primitives’ as ‘hammers and nails’, Limelight is delivering what customers have been asking for — an integrated solution that securely delivers the best productivity and performance outcomes in the market. »

Layer0 by Limelight capabilities include:

World’s second-largest global, private edge caching network

EdgeJS, the world’s first JavaScript-configured CDN

The industry’s lowest latency edge logic

Serverless compute that is easy to deploy and debug

DDoS, WAF, and bot-detection capabilities

Emulation of the edge on developers’ local machines

Edge enablement of 15 frontend frameworks including React, Vue, Next.js, Nuxt.js, and Svelte

Point-and-click split testing and feature management at the edge

Integrated observability suite

Intuitive and actionable real-user measurement (RUM) performance monitoring built to improve SEO and search ranking

and search ranking Integration with CI/CD workflows that automatically deploy every GitHub commit of edge and serverless code to separate URLs

Jamstack support that enables large, dynamic sites to harness the developer productivity, security, and performance benefits of Jamstack architecture previously only available for static websites

Automatic SSL and custom domains

and custom domains Intelligent prefetching that extends the edge to the web browser

Self-service support for every capability and complete documentation

These capabilities work seamlessly together using one deploy command, which is much simpler than purchasing and stringing together the over twenty point cloud solutions required to deploy and run a sophisticated, modern website today. “With today’s launch, website builders have a dramatically simpler yet more capable infrastructure in the cloud for their websites and APIs.

