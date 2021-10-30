Limelight Networks announced that Limelight’s EdgeXtend has been adopted by NTT DOCOMO, INC., Japan’s leading mobile operator, to expand its content business and improve user experiences for thousands of viewers across Japan.

Turbocharge content delivery

Using EdgeXtend, DOCOMO can easily turbocharge content delivery to its customers by caching content from its ecosystem of 13 services. Caching on-network dramatically reduces the need to repeatedly retrieve content from a distant origin, which can significantly reduce costs. In addition, serving high-quality content from local on-net systems reduces latency and increases reliability.

With the added performance benefits of Limelight’s CDN software and Edge Cache hardware inside their own network, DOCOMO can now enhance streaming video delivery. Additionally, operations can easily balance steady-state traffic and fail-over traffic as well as prioritize individual types of traffic delivery. Takashi Ito, General Manager of the Service Design Department at DOCOMO said,

“We can deliver valuable content from Limelight’s high-performance cache embedded in our network, enabling us to grow our business, meet increased traffic demands, provide a better user experience for our customers, and reduce costs.

