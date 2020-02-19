Liquid Web announced the launch of Acronis Cyber Backups for Dedicated Hosting that gives customers added customization and capabilities.
Managed hosting and managed application services provider Liquid Web announced the launch of Acronis Cyber Backups for Dedicated Hosting. With more than a million sites under management, Liquid Web serves over 30,000 customers spanning 150 countries. Acronis Cyber Backup will provide customers with these highly anticipated new capabilities:
- Liquid Web’s service will include a powerful portal for self-managing backups.
- Customizable backup plans, including scheduling and retention policies, gives customers the ability to protect their data in compliance with their own unique business needs.
- Options for backing up to local disk, to the Liquid Web cloud, or the Acronis Cloud gives customers the flexibility to choose the backup destination that they prefer.
- Acronis Active Protection, which actively protects data from ransomware, giving customers an added layer of security to their data.
Ability to customize and access backups
Melanie Purkis, Director of Managed Hosting Product at Liquid Web said,
“Any organization conducting business online knows that backups are no longer an option; they are a requirement. Data availability and security are critical to all businesses, regardless of size. By partnering with Acronis, Liquid Web will be able to provide its customers with reliable and easy-to-use backup solutions designed to improve recovery time, while creating more efficient uptime. Acronis Cyber Backups will give our customers the ability to customize and access their backups themselves, which is something that has been highly requested. Acronis offers an innovative data backup solution that will ensure all of our customers’ data is safe and secure, so it is available precisely when our customers need it. We look forward to the success of this partnership with Acronis, and how it will benefit our customers”
