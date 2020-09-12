LU-CIX is increasing the security and availability of services with the ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution. ADVA‘s monitoring solution offers real-time network visibility. It also enables customers to locate and resolve fiber-related issues. ADVA ALM now empowers to accurately pinpoint areas of degradation, instantly initiate countermeasures and redirect traffic away from degraded optical paths.

Real-time network visibility

ADVA ALM delivers real-time insight into the integrity and performance of LU-CIX’s optical transport infrastructure. Its intuitive GUI, the in-service monitoring equipment provides complete network assurance. Thus it also enables the root cause of link outages to be immediately pinpointed. Michel Lanners, CIO, LU-CIX said,

“We needed a solution that delivers precise, automated, up-to-the-minute root-cause analysis combined with permanent measurement. That’s why we chose the ADVA ALM. It enables our team to tackle issues more quickly and efficiently, while also addressing an area of security exposure. One of the key advantages of the ADVA ALM is that it offers significant improvement without a major addition to our existing network. It delivers total insight and full control without significant investment. What’s more, the technology enables us to improve the integrity of our network and detect eavesdropping attacks. With the ADVA ALM, we can remotely measure attenuation and stay one step ahead of attacks using a splitter or bending coupler.”

