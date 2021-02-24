Lumen Technologies has expanded its edge computing solutions infrastructure. Customers can now procure Lumen Edge Bare Metal services online. With this expansion, customers can now procure Lumen Edge Bare Metal services online, and within an hour gain access to high-powered computing infrastructure on the Lumen platform.

The lumen can cover roughly 60% of U.S. enterprise locations within 5 milliseconds of latency, with 95% coverage planned by end of the year. Additionally, customers can use Lumen network storage to take advantage of secure, scalable, and fast storage.

“There is an explosion of data at the Edge coming from IoT devices and enterprises need the ability to store and process data closer to end-users in order to drive amazing digital experiences. Lumen Network Storage along with Lumen Edge Bare Metal and our deep network reach gives customers the flexibility to process and store data in an ultra-low latency environment, delivering improved performance and reliability.”

With Lumen Edge Bare Metal, enterprises can benefit from superior application performance from running on edge nodes designed for 5-millisecond round-trip latency over the Lumen fiber network. In addition to superior application performance, it improves control and performance with the ability to run applications and workloads on a unified platform.

