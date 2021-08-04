Global Network as a Service provider, Megaport announced Megaport PartnerVantage, a new partner program designed to help data center operators, managed service providers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, agents, and other technology providers to deliver Network as a Service (NaaS) connectivity to accelerate their customers’ digital transformation.

Megaport PartnerVantage

The new partner program will make it easy for partners to add NaaS solutions such as cloud connectivity, virtual routing, and edge networking to their portfolio of offerings allowing them to increase revenue and drive customer success. It also provides a suite of tools and resources to help partners to manage customer engagements, from quotation to provisioning and invoicing, from a single interface. Megaport PartnerVantage will include:

VantageHub: a Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform that acts as a single, integrated portal that will provide all the resources partners need to drive and manage their Megaport customer engagements.

VantageTransact: a partner transactional portal that will enable on-demand self-provisioning and management of Megaport services for customers.

VantageFunds: financial incentives that will help partners view and manage the rewards they’re earning, including front-end discounts, commissions, and marketing development funds (MDF).

VantageSelling: dedicated sales support with assigned Partner Account Managers and Partner Solutions Architects.

VantageLearn: on-demand training modules that will provide flexible learning courses to increase partner sales, technical, and support capabilities.

VantageMarketing: partner marketing support including co-branded toolkits, campaigns, battle cards, and other marketing materials that will help partners drive demand.

Rodney Foreman, Chief Revenue Officer of Megaport said,

“Our partners are vital to our business, our customers’ success, and our long-term growth goals. Megaport PartnerVantage represents a significant milestone in delivering on our promise to our partners to help drive their long-term growth. Reducing the time and complexity of connecting to cloud and service endpoints accelerates digital transformation initiatives and increases revenue opportunities for both our partners and our customers. We worked closely with our partners on the development of this program to ensure PartnerVantage will help them achieve their goals while making it simple to work with Megaport. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with them to help drive their success.”

See more Network/Internet News