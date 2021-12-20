Global NaaS provider, Megaport announced that VMware SD-WAN is now available on Megaport Virtual Edge. VMware SD-WAN will be interoperable with Megaport Virtual Edge, allowing branch-to-cloud connectivity on Megaport’s SDN. The new feature will enable users to host localized virtual SD-WAN controllers on Megaport’s platform. It also reduces the distance data traverse.

Modernizing SD-WAN connectivity

Megaport announced that with MVE, VMware users will be able to modernize their SD-WAN connectivity, optimize network performance, and reduce provisioning time. Users will also be able to utilize MVE’s transit gateway, allowing them to create connections between the Megaport platform and their networks, including branch locations, data centers, and private clouds.

VMware SD-WAN on MVE Highlights:

Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates.

Globally distributed for localized connections.

Point-and-click network provisioning to support interconnection between branch locations, data centers, cloud providers, and IT services.

Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections.

No hardware to ship, install, or manage.

Unified end-to-end network provisioning and management to transform legacy networks.

More secure, multi-cloud connections to more than 360 service providers, 700+ enabled data centers, and 220+ cloud interconnect points.

Vincent English, CEO of Megaport said,

« As enterprises and service providers rapidly adopt SD-WAN technology to improve edge network connectivity, the ability for Megaport customers to easily, and in minutes, ‘spin up’ VMware SD-WAN edge routers around the world on our platform is a big enabler for global organizations. Having VMware SD-WAN in Megaport’s global Software Defined Network allows our customers to optimize their SD-WAN connectivity to improve overall network and application performance at a fraction of the cost of legacy methods. »

