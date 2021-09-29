Network as a Service provider, Megaport announced the launch of Versa Secure SD-WAN, part of Versa SASE, on Megaport Virtual Edge. With MVE, it enables branch-to-cloud connectivity on the company’s Software Defined Network. Users will be able to access the company’s more than 700 enabled data centers worldwide and over 360 service providers, including 230+ cloud on-ramps, once connected.

Optimize network performance

Versa Secure SD-WAN on MVE allows users to host localized virtual SD-WAN via Versa Operating System on Megaport’s global platform. The new solution also reduces the distance data traverses over internet paths from branch locations to critical services. Vincent English, CEO of Megaport said,

“We’re thrilled to provide customers the ability to improve edge network connectivity, by hosting Versa Secure SD-WAN edge routers around the world on Megaport’s global Network as a Service platform. Having Versa Secure SD-WAN integrated into Megaport’s Software Defined Network also allows our customers to optimize their SD-WAN connectivity to improve overall network and application performance at a fraction of the cost of traditional networking.”

Versa Secure SD-WAN on MVE Highlights:

Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates.

Better performance with reduced jitter and latency.

Globally distributed for localized connections.

Point-and-click network provisioning to support interconnection between branch locations, data centers, cloud providers, and IT services.

Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections.

No hardware to ship, install, or manage.

Unified end-to-end network provisioning and management to transform legacy networks.

Secure, multi-cloud connections to more than 360 service providers, 700+ enabled data centers, and 230+ cloud interconnect points.

See more Network/Internet News