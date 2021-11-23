Global Network as a Service provider, Megaport announced that the company has entered into a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics. With the agreement, Megaport’s global, private SDN platform will be available through ArrowSphere to organizations trying to modernize their networks and accelerate digital transformation.

Improved network performance

ArrowSphere, Arrow’s cloud management platform, aims to remove the complexity in the IT buying process. The partnership will allow organizations to deploy a global, high-availability network in minutes. By using Megaport, Arrow customers can enjoy the following benefits:

Improved network performance with reduced jitter and latency.

Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates.

Point-and-click network provisioning to support interconnection between branch locations,

data centers, cloud providers, and IT services without any hardware requirements.

Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections.

Secure, private hybrid cloud and multi-cloud connections to more than 360 service providers, 700+ enabled data centers, and 230+ cloud interconnect points.

Rodney Foreman, Chief Revenue Officer of Megaport said,

“Bringing Megaport’s leading NaaS platform into the Arrow Electronics portfolio makes it easier for customers to modernize their network connectivity and connect quickly to leading cloud service providers. Arrow’s global scale and reach, combined with their expertise in IT solutions, makes them ideal to expand and deepen our channel relationships.”

