Mellanox announced the launch of new SN4000 Ethernet Switches for the optimization for cloud, Ethernet storage fabric, and AI applications through its support from Spectrum-3. The SN4000 family that is powered by Mellanox Spectrum-3 optimized for Cloud, Ethernet Storage Fabric, and AI interconnect applications.

Key highlights

SN4000 platforms support a combination of up to 32 ports of 400GbE, 64 ports of 200GbE and 128 ports of 100/50/25/10GbE. With the complementation of the 200/400GbE SN3000 leaf switches, the SN4000 platforms form an efficient and high bandwidth leaf/spine network.

Up to 128 ports of 100GbE, 64 ports of 200GbE or 32 ports of 400GbE

Up to 200,000 NAT entries, and 1 million on-chip routes

Fully shared packet buffer to maximize burst absorption and deliver fair bandwidth sharing

RoCE-Ready one-click configuration with hardware-accelerated, end-to-end congestion management to simplify networking for storage, AI, and big data workloads

FlexFlow programmable pipeline which delivers rich network processing capabilities at an unprecedented scale

WJH based granular telemetry to simplify network operations and dramatically reduce mean time to issue resolution

Simultaneous NRZ and PAM4 port speeds allowing flexible configurations

Dual stack IPV4 and IPV6 protocol operation

Support for overlay protocols including EVPN, VXLAN-GPE, MPLS-over-GRE/UDP, NSH, NVGRE, MPLS/IPv6 based segment routing

Flowlet-based adaptive routing maximizes performance and network utilization for layer-3 fabrics with high cross-sectional bandwidth

Support for customer-defined, on-switch, containerized microservices with complete SDK access to host management, orchestration, and telemetry applications.

“Mellanox Spectrum-3 offers better performance, more advanced features, and easier management than any other 12.8 terabit switch. Our VXLAN support features single-pass routing for more than 500,000 tunnels, making Mellanox Spectrum-3 the best switch not only for cloud data centers, but for any networking deployment supporting virtualization, containers, or microservices,”

said Amit Katz, vice president of Ethernet switches at Mellanox.

“As of the most recent reported quarter, Mellanox moved up to the fourth overall position worldwide in this segment, with over seven percent market segment share. The introduction of these new Mellanox Spectrum-3 based switches should enable additional growth for Mellanox in the emerging 200GbE and 400GbE segments,”

said Seamus Crehan, president of Crehan Research.

According to Josh Leslie, CEO of Cumulus Networks, Mellanox Spectrum-3 enables a feature-rich leaf/spine network architecture able to achieve massive scale, at twice the performance as was previously possible.