Organizations can benefit from HCF solutions that require high-speed transactions, enhanced security, increased bandwidth, and high-capacity communications.

Microsoft announced the acquisition of Lumenisity, a next-generation hollow core fiber solutions provider. Its HCF product is capable of enabling fast, reliable, and secure networking for organizations. With the acquisition, Microsoft aims to expand its ability to optimize its global cloud infrastructure and serve Microsoft’s Cloud Platform and Services customers with strict latency and security requirements.

Microsoft stated that organizations within healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and government can benefit from HCF solutions due to their reliance on networks and data centers requiring high-speed transactions, enhanced security, increased bandwidth, and high-capacity communications.

For organizations in the public sector, HCF can provide enhanced security and intrusion detection. In healthcare, it can help accelerate medical image retrieval, facilitating providers’ ability to ingest, persist and share medical imaging data in the cloud. HCF can also help financial institutions seeking fast, secure transactions across a broad geographic region. Lumenisity’s next generation of HCF uses a proprietary design where light propagates in an air core, which has significant advantages over traditional cable built with a solid core of glass, including:

Increased overall speed and lower latency as light travel through HCF 47% faster than standard silica glass.

Enhanced security and intrusion detection due to Lumenisity’s innovative inner structure.

Lower costs, increased bandwidth, and enhanced network quality due to the elimination of fiber nonlinearities and broader spectrum.

Potential for ultra-low signal loss enabling deployment over longer distances without repeaters.

Lumenisity, formed in 2017, is a spinoff from the world-renowned Optoelectronics Research Centre at the University of Southampton to commercialize breakthroughs in the development of hollow-core optical fiber. In 2021 and 2022, the company won the Best Fibre Component Product for their NANF CoreSmart HCF cable in the European Conference on Optical Communication Exhibition Industry Awards.