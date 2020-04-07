Miss Group has announced that the company acquires Euronic OY. Euronic is founded in 2000 and established Finnish web hosting business with around 12,500 customers. Euronic offers shared web hosting, website builds, domain names, and security certificates. The company achieved revenues of €2.4m and EBITDA of €1.5m in FY2019. This deal is the first acquisition to be completed under Perwyn’s ownership and the tenth acquisition for Miss Group in the past two years.

